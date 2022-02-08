Shia Graph: Miserliness and poverty defect on man

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/20220118_154143.jpg 750 1100 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2022-02-08 12:34:212022-02-08 12:34:21Shia Graph: Miserliness and poverty defect on man
SHAFAQNA- Imam Ali ibn Abu Talib (A.S) said: Miserliness is a shame cowardice is a defect poverty disable an intelligent man from arguing his case and a destitute person is a stronger in his own hometown.
Source: Nahj al-Balagha/saying 3
