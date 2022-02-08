Date :Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 | Time : 12:34 |ID: 246599 | Print

Shia Graph: Miserliness and poverty defect on man

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Imam Ali ibn Abu Talib (A.S) said: Miserliness is a shame cowardice is a defect poverty disable an intelligent man from arguing his case and a destitute person is a stronger in his own hometown.

Source: Nahj al-Balagha/saying 3

 

Shia Graph: Whoever adopts greed as a habit devalues himself

 

You might also like
Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam In Media: Al-Ghadir Sermon
Indian journalist believes Imam Ali is the first Muslim in the world
Fasting, Ramadan, Fatwas of Ayatollah Sistani, Shia Graph Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Makruh (Disapproved)
Najaf Ashraf: Inaugurating Hussainiyah of the Great Prophet (PBUH) near Imam Ali’s (A.S) shrine
Imam Ali's (A.S) will to Imam Hassan (A.S) and Imam Hussain (A.S): Speak the truth and act…
Ayatollah sistani, fatwas on fasting, shia graph Islamic Laws on fasting: Kaffarah for invalidating a fast by having sexual intercourse
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *