Lebanon’s crisis forces children to drop out of learning:UNICEF

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has warned that Lebanon’s crisis forces children to drop out of school.

“Lebanon’s crisis is increasingly forcing young people to drop out of learning and engage in ill-paid, irregular and informal work just to survive and help feed their families,” UNICEF said in a report released in Beirut.

More than 4 in 10 youth in Lebanon reduced spending on education to buy basic food, medicine and other essential items, and 3 in 10 stopped their education altogether, according to the report.

The report said that enrolment in educational institutions dropped from 60% in 2020-2021 to 43% in the current academic year, AA reported.

 

