Bahrain reorganizes intelligence services to reach closer cooperation with Israel

SHAFAQNA- The Intelligence Online website revealed that Bahrain is determined to strengthen its cooperation with Israel, explaining that Bahrain’s Strategic Security Agency is now dealing directly with Israeli intelligence services.

It said in its report that Bahrain has embarked on a major reform process for its security apparatus and the development of its technological capabilities to enhance close cooperation with Israel.

The report said that the reforms of Bahrain’s security services mainly include reorganizing and enhancing technological capabilities, under which Mossad trains Bahraini officers to deal with advanced technology.

“Tel Aviv will provide Bahrain with satellites, anti-drone systems, and Hermes drones, designed for tactical missions from the Israeli company Elbit Systems”, Bahrain Mirror reported.