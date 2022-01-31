World Hijab Day invites all faiths to wear hijab for a day

SHAFAQNA- World Hijab Day (WHD) is an annual event in its tenth year. On February 1st of every year, WHD asks global citizens of all faiths to observe Hijab (head-covering) for a day in solidarity with Muslim women worldwide.

On Feb. 1, women of all faiths and ethnic backgrounds around the world joined in a global movement of solidarity with those Muslim women who struggle for their right to don the hijab and wore a headscarf for a day. They participated in the now well-established World Hijab Day, which has been organized as a worldwide event every year since 2013.

The overall mission of WHD is to create a more peaceful world where global citizens respect each other, 24-7pressrelease mentioned. Particularly, WHD focuses on fighting bigotry, discrimination, and prejudice against Muslim women. This is most crucial in these times where Hijab is being banned in some countries while in other countries, Muslim women are being targeted and harassed verbally and physically.

In pursuit of our mission, WHD raises awareness through Online educational publications, talk show, seminars and various activities such as the annual global event called, “World Hijab Day,” which invites people of all races and faiths to wear hijab for a day in solidarity with Muslim women around the world.

The Bangladeshi born, now US national Nazma Khan, founded the WHD, Dailysabah told.

Khan and her family immigrated to the U.S. from Bangladesh when she was 11. She was the only hijabi at her school. In a speech explaining the story behind WHD, she recalled instances where she faced physical and verbal abuse, Heragenda reported.

“I choose to cover up to obey my creator,” said Khan. “I had no idea that a piece of fabric on my head would cause me so much pain.”

In middle school and high school her decision to wear the headscarf caused her to go through painful experiences of discrimination and verbal harassment. With the WHD her aim has been to pave the way for more tolerance towards women and girls like her, as well as to raise awareness about the struggles that Muslim women wearing the hijab around the globe go through every day.