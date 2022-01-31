Date :Monday, January 31st, 2022 | Time : 18:03 |ID: 246627 | Print

Turkish FM: Turkey & Bahrain aim to improve bilateral relations

/0 Comments/in , /by

SHAFAQNA – Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed steps to be taken to further improve bilateral relations between Turkey and Bahrain with the Bahraini crown prince.

Cavusoglu and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa discussed the steps on improved ties during their meeting at Gudaibiya Palace in the capital Manama. The two ministers discussed joint cooperation aimed at enhancing economic and trade relations.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.

You might also like
European Sanctions Against Turkey Are More Likely Than Ever
Turkey and US reach deal on Syria safe zone
Photos: Largest Catholic Church In Bahrain Opened
US must not sell arms to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain: Amnesty
Bahraini official: "Saudi Arabia is looking at several options against Iran"
Bahraini Shia Scholar Forcibly Deported After Citizenship Revocation
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *