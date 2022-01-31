Turkish FM: Turkey & Bahrain aim to improve bilateral relations

SHAFAQNA – Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed steps to be taken to further improve bilateral relations between Turkey and Bahrain with the Bahraini crown prince.

Cavusoglu and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa discussed the steps on improved ties during their meeting at Gudaibiya Palace in the capital Manama. The two ministers discussed joint cooperation aimed at enhancing economic and trade relations.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.