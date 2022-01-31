Date :Monday, January 31st, 2022 | Time : 18:09 |ID: 246635 | Print

Syria: Women attend the Quranic workshop in Aleppo

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A Quranic workshop was launched for female Quran teachers in the city of Aleppo in Syria. The International Quran Propagation Center affiliated to the Astan (custodianship) of Imam Hussain’s (AS) holy shrine organized the workshop. Montazar Al-Mansouri, Director of the center, said its programs are not just for men but it has also been pioneering Quranic programs for women.

The official said 30 Quran teachers attended the first edition of the workshop. According to al-Mansouri, it included lessons on Lahn, Tajweed and memorization of the Quran. The center has also organized a Quranic workshop for teaching the Quran to children in the city of Homs, and another one in Syria’s capital city of Damascus. The three-day workshop in Homs was attended by 20 female Quran teachers while the one in Damascus saw the participation of 40 teachers.

You might also like
US: Thousands of women rally against Donald Trump
Video: This Gynecologist is dedicating her life to women who survived ISIS captivity
“If Islam is here today, it is because of three women”
Muslim women most disadvantaged, say MPs
One Muslim Girl on What It's Like to Live in Trump's America
Nike releases its first sports hijab for Muslim athletes
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *