Syria: Women attend the Quranic workshop in Aleppo

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A Quranic workshop was launched for female Quran teachers in the city of Aleppo in Syria. The International Quran Propagation Center affiliated to the Astan (custodianship) of Imam Hussain’s (AS) holy shrine organized the workshop. Montazar Al-Mansouri, Director of the center, said its programs are not just for men but it has also been pioneering Quranic programs for women.

The official said 30 Quran teachers attended the first edition of the workshop. According to al-Mansouri, it included lessons on Lahn, Tajweed and memorization of the Quran. The center has also organized a Quranic workshop for teaching the Quran to children in the city of Homs, and another one in Syria’s capital city of Damascus. The three-day workshop in Homs was attended by 20 female Quran teachers while the one in Damascus saw the participation of 40 teachers.