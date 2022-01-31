‘Mir Yaghoub Karakush’ father of well-known Turkish Shiite cleric passes away

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: The late “Mir Yaghoub Karakush”, the father of top Shiite cleric “Seyyed Sajjad Karakush”, the head of the Turkish Jafari Ulema Union, passed away at the age of 89.

The funeral procession was held on Thursday 27th of January, 2022 in Zeynebiye Mosque of Istanbul and his burial ceremony was held on Friday in Tuzluca city of Igdir, Turkey.