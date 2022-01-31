Date :Monday, January 31st, 2022 | Time : 18:47 |ID: 246681 | Print

Muqtada Sadr stresses on forming national majority government

SHAFAQNA – The leader of the Sadr faction Moqtada al-Sadr today reiterated insisted on the formation of a national majority government.

The leader of the Sadr faction Muqtada al-Sadr, said today after meeting with the President of Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani and Mohammed al-Halbousi as Iraq’s parliament speaker: “Stop terrorism and violence against partners, we continue to emphasize the need to form a national majority government.”

He added: “We welcome talks with the national opposition.”

It is worth mentioning that Muqtada al-Sadr met today with Mohammed Al Halbousi, the speaker of parliament, the President of Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani, in Najaf.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.

