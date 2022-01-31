https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/ina-2.jpg 500 800 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2022-01-31 18:47:302022-01-31 18:47:30Muqtada Sadr stresses on forming national majority government
Muqtada Sadr stresses on forming national majority government
SHAFAQNA – The leader of the Sadr faction Moqtada al-Sadr today reiterated insisted on the formation of a national majority government.
The leader of the Sadr faction Muqtada al-Sadr, said today after meeting with the President of Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani and Mohammed al-Halbousi as Iraq’s parliament speaker: “Stop terrorism and violence against partners, we continue to emphasize the need to form a national majority government.”
He added: “We welcome talks with the national opposition.”
It is worth mentioning that Muqtada al-Sadr met today with Mohammed Al Halbousi, the speaker of parliament, the President of Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani, in Najaf.
This news is translated by Shafaqna English.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!