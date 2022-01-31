Date :Monday, January 31st, 2022 | Time : 18:57 |ID: 246685 | Print

A large fire in the vicinity of the Imam Hussein Mosque in Cairo

/0 Comments/in , /by

SHAFAQNA –A large fire broke out in a residential building near Al-Hussein Mosque in Old Cairo, Egypt, Egyptian media reported on Sunday evening.

A large fire broke out in the vicinity of the Imam Hussein Mosque in the Al-Mashhad Al-Husseini area in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

Firefighters struggled for hours late on Sunday to bring the blaze under control. Fire crews were called out to one of the buildings of the Awqaf Ministry.

The Ministry of Awqaf confirmed that the Imam Hussein Mosque in Cairo was not damaged in any way by the fire that broke out in one of the buildings next to it.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.

You might also like
A fire broke out in south of Damascus
Censorship against Shia media in Egypt
Video: Fire in warehouse No. 12 in Beirut caused terrible explosion
Restrictions on Egyptian Muslims’ sermons not a good sign
Entire families wiped out in London tower block fire
Cairo and Riyadh stand-off – political displacement and the new axis of resistance
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *