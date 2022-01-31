A large fire in the vicinity of the Imam Hussein Mosque in Cairo

SHAFAQNA –A large fire broke out in a residential building near Al-Hussein Mosque in Old Cairo, Egypt, Egyptian media reported on Sunday evening.

A large fire broke out in the vicinity of the Imam Hussein Mosque in the Al-Mashhad Al-Husseini area in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

Firefighters struggled for hours late on Sunday to bring the blaze under control. Fire crews were called out to one of the buildings of the Awqaf Ministry.

The Ministry of Awqaf confirmed that the Imam Hussein Mosque in Cairo was not damaged in any way by the fire that broke out in one of the buildings next to it.

