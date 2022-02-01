Date :Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 | Time : 04:00 |ID: 246712 | Print

Turkey’s daily COVID-19 cases surpass 93,000

SHAFAQNA- Turkey’s daily COVID-19 cases surpass 93,000 on Monday.

The Health Ministry recorded 93,261 infections, 182 deaths, and 93,438 recoveries over the past day. Also, some 435,513 virus tests were done in the past 24 hours.

To stem the virus’ spread, Turkey has also administered more than 141.98 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021, according to the latest official data, AA reported.

