US organization releases short film on murder of 78 Palestinian children by Israel in 2021

SHAFAQNA- The American nonprofit organization If Americans Knew released on Friday a short film showing murder of 78 Palestinian children by Israel in 2021.

The two-minute film, which is part of a campaign to stop US financial support for the Israeli occupation, mentions that Israeli forces killed 78 Palestinian children in 2021, 9 children in 2020, 20 children in 2019 and 57 children in 2018. In 2021, Israeli forces killed 57 Palestinian children in the Gaza Strip, 17 in the West Bank including East Jerusalem, according to MINA news.

If Americans Knew details in the film about how much the US pays to Israel as financial and military aid.

“During Fiscal Year 2020, the US is providing Israel with at least $10.5 million per day in military aid and $0 in military aid to the Palestinians,” the organization stated.

If Americans Knew has called for Congresspeople to show the film during the meetings of the different Congress committees to educate people about the continuous Israeli violations and crimes against Palestinians, The Palestine Chronicle reported.