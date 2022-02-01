Ayatollah Safi Golpaygani passes away

SHAFAQNA- Grand Ayatollah Lotfollah Safi Golpaygani, a Twelver Shia Marja, passed away at 103.

Ayatollah Lotfollah Safi Golpayegani , who was the author of several significant books on Shia jurisprudence , was born in 1297 (Iranian calendar) in Golpayegan.

He studied in seminaries of Qom under Grand Ayatollah Borujerdi. Also, he resided and taught in the Seminary of Qom. Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani’s scientific efforts and practical endeavors left a valuable legacy and capital for the Islamic world, ABNA reported.