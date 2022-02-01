Date :Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 | Time : 06:34 |ID: 246723 | Print
dance parties in Land of Holy Shrines

Kuwaiti Preacher: What is Islamic decree about holding dance parties in Land of Holy Shrines?

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA– “Tareq Al-Suwaidan” a well-known Kuwaiti Intellectual and preacher harshly rebuked holding dancing and singing parties in Saudi Arabia, where Kaaba (Kiblah) and Holy Shrines of Muslims are located in.

According to Shafaqna Translation Service quoting Al-Vatan, Al-Suwaidan posted in his Facebook account: “My question from a group of noble clergies of Saudi Arabia is that ‘in your opinion, what is the Islamic decree about holding dance parties publicly in the land of Holy Shrines?’”

In another post, he, also rebuked the invitation of president of Israel to visit United Arab Emirates by Muhamad Bin Zayed, the Crown Prince of Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

He wrote in his Facebook account on this matter: “There is no warm welcome to President of Israel for visiting Emirates.”

His posts were widely acclaimed with a warm reception from activists in Arab countries.

Dr. Tareq Al-Suwaidan of Kuwait is a researcher, author and Islam preacher, famous for his TV shows on Islam history and Islamic thoughts.

Persian Version

Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancée calls on Canadian Singer to cancel concert in Saudi Arabia

You might also like
Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti wants churches destroyed
A History of Saudi Arabia by Nu'man Abd al-Wahid
Sixteen Indian women Broke tradition by going for Haj without male guardian
Mohammad Javad Zarif, Yemen, Saudi Arabia Zarif: Ending the war is the only solution to the humanitarian crisis in Yemen
Saudi Arabia: 3 Shia prisoners released from prisons
"Yemen's blood is used as a currency of war," Yemeni analyst tells SHAFAQNA
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *