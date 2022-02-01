Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpaygani portraits

Date :Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 | Time : 08:25 |ID: 246738 | Print
SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpaygani, the Shia Marja, passed away today in a hospital in Qom. Here is several portraits of his excellency taken by Shafaqna

