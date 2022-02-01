Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpaygani portraits

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/safi-golpayegani-1.jpg 533 711 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2022-02-01 08:25:332022-02-01 08:28:22Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpaygani portraits
SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpaygani, the Shia Marja, passed away today in a hospital in Qom. Here is several portraits of his excellency taken by Shafaqna.
