Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s message of condolence for demise of Ayatollah Safi Golpaygani

SHAFAQNA– The Grand Ayatollah Sistani issued a message of condolence following the demise of Ayatollah Safi Golpaygani.

According to Shafaqna, the full text of the message is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Verily we belong to Allah (SWT), and verily to God do we return

The news of the demise of the pious Scholar Ayatollah Sheikh Lotfollah Safi Golpaygani caused great sorrow and regret.

The loss of that noble man who was one of the masters of the holy seminary of Qom and the virtues of this period and the exemplary servants of religion is a great loss.

I would like to express my deep condolences to the Holy Threshold of Hazrat Vali-e-Asr (A.J) and to the learned scholars, and to the honorable family members and other respected followers of that blessed deceased, and I pray to God Almighty to grant him high status; and for his survivors I request great patience and reward.

There is no power and no strength except with Allah.

Al-Sayyid Ali Al-Husseini Al-Sistani

28th of Jumada Al-Thani 1443 AH