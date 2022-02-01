Leader condoles demise of Ayatollah Safi Golpaygani

SHAFAQNA-Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei issued a message of condolence following the demise of Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpaygani.

The full text of the message is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Beneficent, the Merciful

It is with deep regret that I received the news of the demise of the grand jurisprudent and insightful Marja’, Ayatollah Haj Sheikh Lutfullah Safi Golpaygani.

He was one of the pillars of the Qom seminary and among the most distinguished figures in knowledge and practice. He was also the most experienced religious scholar in that blessed seminary.

During the time of the late Ayatollah Boroujerdi, he was one of the best students of that great religious scholar. During the time of the late Ayatollah Sayyid Muhammad Reza Golpaygani he acted as a practical and scientific companion and advisor to him. During the Revolution, he was a trusted, reliable figure for Imam Khomeini (may God’s mercy be upon him).

For many years, he was a central figure in the Guardian Council and after that he would continuously get involved in matters regarding the Revolution and the country by taking a caring, responsible approach toward the issues. Many times he informed me of his views and recommendations.

His poetic talent, memory of history and concern about social issues are among some of the other characteristics of this long-lived, magnanimous scholar. His demise is a source of grief for the religious, scientific community of the country.

I express my condolences to his esteemed family, his honorable children, the Grand Marja’ and scholars of the Qom Seminary and to his followers and admirers in the Qom Province and city of Golpaygan. I ask God to bestow His forgiveness and mercy on him.

Sayyid Ali Khamenei

February 1, 2022

source: www.khamenei.ir