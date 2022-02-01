The body of the Grand Ayatollah Safi will be buried in Karbala on Wednesday 2 February 2022

SHAFAQNA – A farewell ceremony will be held in Qom tomorrow, and the body of the Grand Ayatollah Safi will be taken to the Iraqi city of Karbala for burial. The ceremony will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 AM, on Jihad Square to the Holy Shrine of Hazrat Ma’soomeh (SA).

A relative of the Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpaygani told Shafaqna: After the funeral in Qom, his body will be transferred to Najaf Ashraf and then from there to Karbala for burial and will probably be buried in the courtyard of Imam Hussain (AS).

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.