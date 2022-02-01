Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani’s scientific efforts left a valuable legacy for Islamic world

SHAFAQNA- Ayatollah Lotfollah Safi Golpayegani’s scientific efforts and practical endeavors left a valuable legacy and capital for the Islamic world.

Top Iranian clerk, Ayatollah Safi Golpaygani, passed away early Tuesday at the age of 103. He was one of the top-notch ‘marja’s’, also known as grand ayatollahs. The Islamic scholar was born in Isfahan’s Golpaygan in 1919 to a religious family. His father, Ayatollah Molla Mohammad Javad Safi, was an expert and teacher of Islamic sciences while also a poet and calligrapher. Grand Ayatollah Golpaygani studied Islamic sciences in his hometown before moving to Qom and Najaf to attend classes of senior Marjas such as Mohammad Taqi Khansari, Mohammad Kazem Shirazi, and Hossein Ali Tababataei Borujerdi.

Ayatollah Safi Golpaygani, a formidable figure in religious seminary of Qom, served in key constitutional bodies over the past four decades, including the Iran’s top vetting body, Guardian Council. He was one of the members of the constituent assembly of Iran that was convened soon after the Iranian revolution in 1979 to ratify the country’s post-revolution constitution.

Ayatollah Safi Golpaygani authored many books on Islamic jurisprudence, originally in Persian and Arabic, which were later translated into other languages, including English. He wrote the book, Muntakhab al-athar, concerning the Twelfth Imam (A.J) at the request of his teacher.

His Holiness was a staunch defender of the sanctity of Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) and an eloquent tongue that defended the divine rights. The glorious record of this esteemed Marja’ was full of advice and benevolence for the leaders of Islam and Shia and compassion for all the servants of God. Apart from his academic pursuits, he was known for having strong opinions on both international and domestic issues.

Sources: www.saafi.com, hawzahnews, AA