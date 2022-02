“Afghan Women Days” kicked off with a high-level conference today, February 1, and followed by side events on Wednesday. It was attended by MEPs, prominent Afghan women who were finalists for Parliament’s 2021 Sakharov Prize, EU and UN representatives as well as representatives of other international organizations.

The event holds several workshops and exchanges that can be also followed live on the European Parliament multimedia platform . The events focuses on the dire situation of women and girls in Afghanistan after last August Taliban takeover and the regression in their rights and status within the Afghan society, European Union External Action reported.

The conference features interventions by Parliament President Roberta Metsola, former Afghan Minister of Women’s Affairs Sima Samar, Angelina Jolie, Special Envoy to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR – recorded message), EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (recorded message) and UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed (recorded message)”.