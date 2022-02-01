Ammar al-Hakim condoles death of Ayatollah Safi Golpaygani

SHAFAQNA – The head of the National Iraqi Alliance, Ammar al-Hakim extended a message of condolences on the demise of Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani.

Ammar Hakim announced in a statement that with the death of Grand Ayatollah Haj Sheikh Lotfollah Safi Golpayeganiw, who was a great flag of the seminary and a pillar of knowledge, guidance and Fiqh, our hearts and the hearts of Muslims, especially the followers of Ahl al-Bayt (PBUH) suffered a great tragedy.

He added: Safi spent his life in teaching Islam, raising a generation of pragmatic scholars and enhancing the principles of the school of Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS).

He expressed condolences to Imam Zaman, the Islamic Ummah, Muslim scholars and family and student of the great source of emulation and I ask for God’s mercy and forgiveness for him along with the prophets, the faithful and the martyrs in the highest position.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.