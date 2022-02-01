Over 30 million pilgrims visit Mashhad annually

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Mashhad Governor Mohsen Davari said more than 30 million pilgrims visit the holy city in northeast Iran every year.

Speaking during a visit to a tourism exhibition in Tehran on Tuesday, he added that the large number of pilgrims is a great capacity that should be used. He added that the main approach of the officials of Mashhad is facilitating easy and inexpensive pilgrimage for visitors.

Davari also highlighted the importance of visits by foreign pilgrims to the holy city. Mashhad is home to the holy shrine of Imam Reza (A.S.), the 8th Shia Imam. It is one of the most extensively visited pilgrimage centers in the world. Pilgrims from all over Iran as well as other countries travel to the holy city to visit the mausoleum of Imam Reza (A.S.).