rogram in Kyrgyzstan marks World Hijab Day

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A program was held Monday in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, on the occasion of the World Hijab Day.

The event was organized in the Philharmonic Hall by the Islamic magazine Umma, which became an official ambassador of the World Hijab Day in Kyrgyzstan in 2019.

World Hijab Day is an annual event founded by Nazma Khan in 2013, taking place on 1 February each year in 140 countries worldwide.

Its stated purpose is to encourage women of all religions and backgrounds to wear and experience the hijab for a day and to educate and spread awareness on why hijab is worn.

