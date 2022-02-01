Human Rights Watch demands releasing Bahraini dissident

SHAFAQNA- Human Rights Watch demanded releasing or a re-trial for “Ahmed Jafar Muhamad”, Bahraini Dissident, in a lawful court which respects the international criteria for a fair trial.

According to Shafaqna Translation Service quoting from Al-Mayadeen, Ahmed Jafar Muhamad is a political dissident who unlawfully extradited to Bahrain authorities earlier this week, then transferred to Manama via a private jet owned by Sheikh Mohammad Bin Hamad Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, a family member of the Crown Prince of Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Serbia extradited this Bahraini political dissident to Bahrain authorities, Human Rights Watch remarked, despite an order by the European Court of Human Rights that prohibited his extradition to Bahrain.

