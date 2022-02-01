Date :Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 | Time : 21:47 |ID: 246891 | Print

Saudi Arabia: Prominent human rights activist arrested in Mecca

SHAFAQNA– Foreign media reported on the apprehension of a well-known human rights activist by Saudi forces in Holy Mecca.

According to Shafaqna Translation Service quoting from the New Gulf, Saudi Arabia still takes unlawful, inhumane measures against political activists and human rights activists inside Saudi Arabia.

Imran Al-Arkani, one of the prominent activists in human rights issues, recently arrested by security forces of Saudi Arabia.

Twitter account of “Muetaqali Alraay” [Prisoners of conscience] which usually covers human rights news about Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, has confirmed this report.

Some sources announced Saudi forces attacked the activist’s house in Holy Mecca and arrested him.

The sources asserted that Imran Al-Arkani, originally from Myanmar, has supported the Rohingya Muslims and, also, he was involved in providing and sending provisions for the Rohingya people.

Saudi Arabia sentences Shia cleric to 8 years in prison

 

