Islamic laws on permissing to wear gold objects for men

SHAFAQNA- Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani on wearing gold objects by men.

Question: Is it permissible for men to wear white or yellow gold?

Answer: It is not permissible for men to wear gold objects, even though the gold may be white in color. Wearing gold plated objects is also not allowed and prayer wearing gold would not be valid for men. However, there is no problem in wearing something made of platinum.

source: www.sistani.org