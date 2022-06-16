English
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer to a question about the boundaries of the shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) for pilgrims to perform Salaat

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about the boundaries of the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) in Karbala, so the pilgrims can decide to perform their Salaat in full or broken (Qasr) within the set boundaries.

Question: What is the boundary for the Shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) in order for passengers to perform their Salaat in full or broken (Qasr)?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: The whole of the holy shrine which include from the sides above the head and below the feet leading to windows, doors and porches; and from the back of the head until the Mosque.

