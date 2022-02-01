https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/12ED1607-273C-4C73-93A8-A9CD3A1F0711.jpeg 529 1125 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2022-02-01 21:41:442022-02-01 21:41:44Video: Late Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani’s reaction to Turbah Karbala Rosary
Video: Late Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani’s reaction to Turbah Karbala Rosary
SHAFAQNA- Following is a video of the reaction of the late Gand Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani in the face of the Turbah Karbala Rosary(Karbala Soil Prayer Beads).
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!