Date :Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 | Time : 21:41 |ID: 246910 | Print

Video: Late Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani’s reaction to Turbah Karbala Rosary

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Following is a video of the reaction of the late Gand Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani in the face of the Turbah Karbala Rosary(Karbala Soil Prayer Beads).

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *