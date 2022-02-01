Algerian consultations to revoke Israel’s membership in African Union

SHAFAQNA- During a visit to Ethiopia ahead of a meeting of the African Union Executive Council, the Algerian Foreign Minister will try to cancel the Israeli regime’s membership in the union, news sources reported on Tuesday.

Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra arrived in Addis Ababa on Tuesday to attend the 40th session of the African Union Executive Council.

According to media reports, Algeria is trying to implement its proposal to cancel Israel’s membership as an observer member of the African Union.

According to the report, the meeting of the Executive Council of the African Union, which will be held at the level of foreign ministers on February 2 and 3, will discuss issues related to joint cooperation between African countries to meet various security and political challenges.

In the days leading up to the African Union summit, the Algerian foreign minister sought to increase contacts with his African counterparts to secure the approval of Algeria’s proposal to overturn the decision of African Union Commissioner Musa Ahmed al-Faki to grant Israel membership in the African Union, the report added.

The head of the African Union Commissioner, Musa Faki, accepted the Israeli regime’s membership in August as an observer member of the union. Following the decision of the Presidency of the African Union, Algeria and seven other Arab countries protested against the union.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry recently announced in a statement that its ambassador to the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, had submitted his credentials to the African Union as an observer member.

The Israeli regime had previously served as an observer in the Organization of African Unity, but after its dissolution in 2002 and its transformation into the African Union, its efforts to maintain its membership as an observer were unsuccessful.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English