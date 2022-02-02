Imam Hussain’s (A.S) shrine prepares to welcome body of Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Al-Furat News Agency, quoting a source informed of the readiness of the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) to welcome the body of the Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani.

The source said: “All preparations have been made to welcome the body of Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani in order to bury the deceased in the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S).”

Earlier, the director of the Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani’s office had said that his body would be transferred to the holy city of Karbala according to his will and for burial in the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S).



This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English