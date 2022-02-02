Date :Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 | Time : 07:22 |ID: 246962 | Print

Japan: Parliament passes resolution on human rights in China

SHAFAQNA- Japan’s parliament on Tuesday passed a rare resolution on serious human rights situation in China’s Xinjiang region, Tibet, Hong Kong and Inner Mongolia.

The wording of the resolution proposed by a bipartisan group was reportedly watered down after lengthy discussions, avoiding directly accusing Beijing of rights abuses. But it comes at a time of increased focus on China’s rights record as the country prepares to host the Beijing Winter Olympics this month.

Tokyo has sought to walk a careful line in its approach to China, balancing the pressure put on Beijing by close ally Washington. The United States and China are Japan’s biggest trading partners.

The resolution also calls on Japan’s government to engage constructively on right issues in China, France24 reported.

Millions of million Uyghur Muslims have been subjected to mass internment, forced labor, forced population control and extreme “sinicization” in the name of de-radicalization.

