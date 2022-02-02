EU launches a project to promote economic resilience in Yemen

SHAFAQNA- The European Union (EU) on Monday announced the launch of a project to support Yemen’s economy, according to a statement issued by the European Union Mission to Yemen.

“The European Union, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and representatives of the Yemeni government met to launch an initiative to implement strengthening economic resilience in Yemen”, the statement said.

According to the statement, Marion Lallis, Chargé d’Affairs of the European Union Mission to Yemen, said that the project will contribute to rehabilitating the economic fabric, maintaining the flexibility of economic actors and increasing the purchasing power of individuals throughout Yemen, News Yemen reported.

Funded by the EU, the OECD will mobilise policy instruments and tools under this project in support of Yemen, in close coordination with international partners and local stakeholders. The project aims to: improve capacities of Yemen’s central economic institutions; strengthen capacity for economic data collection and analysis; support public-private dialogue to enhance public advocacy and managerial skills by private sector institution and facilitate effective donor coordination and policy coherence in the economic sector, according to website of The Delegation of the European Union to Yemen.