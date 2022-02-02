Date :Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 | Time : 11:20 |ID: 247015 | Print

Vatican envoy criticizes Lebanese politicians during visit to Beirut

SHAFAQNA- A Vatican envoy criticized Lebanon’s politicians during visit to Beirut on Tuesday.

“Let there be an end to the few profiting off the suffering of many. No more letting half-truth continue to frustrate people’s aspirations,” the Archbishop Paul Gallagher said.

 “Stop using Lebanon and the Middle East for outside interest and profit. The Lebanese people must be given the opportunity to be the architects for a better future in their land without undue interference,” Archbishop Gallagher said .

Archbishop Paul Gallagher’s remarks come one week after the World Bank blasted Lebanon’s ruling class for “orchestrating” one of the world’s worst national economic depressions due to their exploitative grip on resources, Reuters reported.

