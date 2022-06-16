The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani answered a question regarding the Salaat of Ziarat Ashura

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani answered a question about performing Salaat of Ziarat Ashura.

Question: Is it necessary to perform Salaat of Ziarat Ashura and what is the situation when it is performed after the recitation of Ziarat Ashura?

The Grand Ayatollah Vahid: According to some narrations, the Salaat of Ziarat Ashura is performed before reciting the Ziarat and some other narrations mention that it is performed after reciting the Ziarat. In any way, if someone wants to attain the rewards of reciting the Ziarat with its Salaat, perform the Salaat, especially it is better if the Salaat is performed before and after reciting the Ziarat.

Source: Persian SHAFAQNA