English
International Shia News Agency

The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani answered a question regarding the Salaat of Ziarat Ashura

0

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani answered a question about performing Salaat of Ziarat Ashura.

Question: Is it necessary to perform Salaat of Ziarat Ashura and what is the situation when it is performed after the recitation of Ziarat Ashura?

The Grand Ayatollah Vahid: According to some narrations, the Salaat of Ziarat Ashura is performed before reciting the Ziarat and some other narrations mention that it is performed after reciting the Ziarat. In any way, if someone wants to attain the rewards of reciting the Ziarat with its Salaat, perform the Salaat, especially it is better if the Salaat is performed before and after reciting the Ziarat.

Source: Persian SHAFAQNA

Related posts

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer to a question about the boundaries of the shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) for pilgrims to perform Salaat

AH

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s view on using electric shock before slaughter of the animals

AH

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about performing Salaat inside the plane where Qiblah’s direction is unknown

AH

Is it permissible for men to wear white or yellow gold?

Yahya

What is the general ruling on artificial insemination?

asadian

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s rulings on Zakat of Fitrah

Yahya

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.