SHAFAQNA- In a similar vein to the aforementioned documents, classical Shia scholars have also composed short treatises on the fundamental doctrines of Shiism. Here, we will detail Shaykh al-Saduq treatise on doctrine of Shiism.

Shaykh al-Saduq’s Itiqadat

Shaykh al-Saduq (d. 381/991) has written a treatise on the doctrines of the Imamiyya, which has been published numerous times and made the subject of numerous commentaries and annotations by later scholars. In it, he writes:

‘Know that our belief concerning tawhid is that Allah, exalted is He, is one (wahid) and absolutely unique (ahad). There is naught like unto Him; He is Prior (qadim); He never was non-existent and never will be; He is the Hearing and the Seeing One; the Omniscient (alim), the Wise; the Living, the Everlasting, the Mighty (aziz), the Holy (quddus), the Knowing One (alim), the Powerful, the Self-Sufficient (ghani).

He cannot be described by His Essence (jawhar); His Body (jism); His Form (sura), or by His Accidental Qualities (arad)… He transcends all the attributes of His creatures; He is beyond both the limitations of agnosticism and anthropomorphism.

He is a Thing (shay), but not like other things. He is Unique (ahad), Self-Subsisting (samad), He begets not, lest He may be inherited; nor is He begotten, lest He may be associated (with others). There is nothing like unto Him; He has no equal (nidd) or opponent (didd), compeer (shibh) or consort (sahibah). Nothing can be compared with Him (mithl); He has no rival (nazir), no partner (sharik). Human eyes cannot behold Him; while He discerns (the power of) eyes. The thoughts of men cannot compass Him; while He is aware of them. ‘Slumber overtakes Him not, nor sleep.’ (Q2:255).

He is the Gracious (latif) and All-Aware (khabir), the Creator (khaliq) of all things. There is no deity (ilah) other than Him; to Him belongs creation (khalq) and command (amr). Blessed is Allāh, the Lord of the worlds. And he who believes in tashbih is a polytheist (mushrik).

And he who attributes to the Shia beliefs other than those that have been stated concerning Divine Unity (tawhid) is a liar. And every report (khabar) contrary to what I have stated concerning tawḥīd is a fabrication. Every tradition which does not accord with the Book of God is void, and if it is to be found in the books of our scholars, it is a forgery.’

In order to differentiate between the Attributes of Essence and Attributes of Action, Saduq defines a standard and then says: ‘In the actions of the people, between determinism (jabr) and delegation (tafwid), we have taken the middle path.’

Finally, he deals with the concepts of predestination, human nature and free will, which are among the most important issues in theology.

About the Quran, he says:

‘Our belief is that the Quran, which Allah revealed to His Prophet Muhammad, is (the same as) the one between the two covers (daffatayn). And it is that which is in the hands of the people, and is not greater in extent than that. The number of suras as generally accepted is one hundred and fourteen. And according to us, al-Duha (Sura 93) and al-Inshira (Sura 94) together form one sura; and al-Fil (Sura 105) and Quraysh (Sura 106) together form a single sura. And he who asserts that we say that it is greater in extent than this is a liar. (Saduq, Itiqadat al-Imamiyya).

Amongst later scholars who have commented on this work, the annotations of Shaykh al-Mufid (a student of Saduq’s) are among the most prominent. In his commentary, Shaykh al-Mufid expressed disagreement with his teacher on a number of issues, criticising him for relying on solitary reports.

Saduq’s Amali

The above treatise was written by Shaykh al-Saduq himself. However, this one is a transcription of his lecture by a group who attended it on Friday 12th Sha‘ban 368/979, and requested that he explain the basic principles of Shiism to them. He began by defining the principles of the Imamiyya:

‘The principles of the Imamiyya are: to acknowledge that there is no God but Him, to avoid approaching Him through anthropomorphism, and to exalt Him from whatever attribution and qualities which do not befit Him; to testify to the legitimacy and rightfulness of God’s prophets, messengers, proofs on the earth, the angles, and scriptures. Moreover, to believe that Muḥammad is the foremost of the Prophets, he is higher than all the angels and that he is the Seal of the Prophets and that there will be no prophet after him. (Saduq, Amali, 509 – Session 93)

Source: Shia Islam: History and Doctrines, Ayatullah Jafar Subhani, Chapter 11

