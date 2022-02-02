https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/7B9D8A93-4496-494A-B6EE-D1042C6B96E1.jpeg 800 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2022-02-02 21:17:162022-02-02 21:18:22Photos: Commemoration ceremony of the late Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani
Photos: Commemoration ceremony of the late Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani
SHAFAQNA- The commemoration ceremony of the late Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani was held tonight (Wednesday, February 4, 2021) by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution at the Imam Hassan Askari (A.S) Mosque in the holy city of Qom.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
