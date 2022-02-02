Date :Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 | Time : 21:17 |ID: 247093 | Print

Photos: Commemoration ceremony of the late Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The commemoration ceremony of the late Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani was held tonight (Wednesday, February 4, 2021) by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution at the Imam Hassan Askari (A.S) Mosque in the holy city of Qom.


This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

You might also like
Qom; the largest center for Shia scholarship in the world + Photos
Reaction to Saudi and UAE aggression, is Yemeni's Right
Important Advice of Grand Ayatollah Sistani's Office To Believers About Corona Outbreak
Iran-Iraq trade balance hit $10b: Envoy
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *