Announcement of Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani’s office on details of his funeral and burial in Iraq

SHAFAQNA- The office of the Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani in a statement announced the details of the funeral and burial of the body of this great Religious Authority.

The announcement states:

In the Name of God,

While thanking and appreciating the honorable people of Iran who participated in the glorious funeral of the body of the Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani (Quds-i-Sara al-Sharif), the following ceremonies will be announced to the pilgrims of the holy shrines of Najaf and Karbala:

1- Najaf Ashraf; Thursday, February 3, at 8:00 AM from Sheikh Tusi Grand Mosque to the holy shrine for Tawaf

2- Karbala; The funeral ceremony of the holy body will be held at four o’clock in the afternoon on Thursday in front of the courtyard of Hazrat Abu al-Fadl al-Abbas (A.S), towards the holy shrine of Hazrat Sayyid al-Shuhada (A.S) and will be buried in the holy shrine.

With my dying breath, I’m wishing for you.

I give my life in hopes I may be dirt on your doorstep.

Dawn of Judgment Day, when I lift my head from dust,

I rise at your word, I go searching for you.

(Shaykh Sa’di of Shiraz)

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English