Date :Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 | Time : 23:05 |ID: 247143 | Print

King of Jordan emphasizes resumption Palestine-Israel negotiations

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The King of Jordan stressed the need to resume talks between the Palestinians and the Israelis and start a peace process based on a two-state solution in line with the Arab peace plan and international resolutions.

King Abdullah II of Jordan, in a meeting with the Secretary General of the Arab League, Ahmed Abul Gheit, said: “The efforts and positions of the Arab countries to face the various challenges must be coordinated and coherent.”

King Abdullah added: “The Arab League has an important role to play in this regard.”

The two sides discussed the developments in the Arab region.

The King of Jordan stressed: Jordan reaffirms all efforts to support joint Arab cooperation.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi also attended the meeting.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Jordan blocking Israel envoy’s return over shooting
Arab League support for Syria's right over the Golan plateau
Pro-Israeli Saudi blogger cursed by annoyed Palestinians in Jerusalem al-Quds+ Video
Jordan denounces Israeli violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Arab League says Israel 'playing with fire' at holy site
Quran schools resume in Jordan
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *