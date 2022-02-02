King of Jordan emphasizes resumption Palestine-Israel negotiations
SHAFAQNA- The King of Jordan stressed the need to resume talks between the Palestinians and the Israelis and start a peace process based on a two-state solution in line with the Arab peace plan and international resolutions.
King Abdullah II of Jordan, in a meeting with the Secretary General of the Arab League, Ahmed Abul Gheit, said: “The efforts and positions of the Arab countries to face the various challenges must be coordinated and coherent.”
King Abdullah added: “The Arab League has an important role to play in this regard.”
The two sides discussed the developments in the Arab region.
The King of Jordan stressed: Jordan reaffirms all efforts to support joint Arab cooperation.
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi also attended the meeting.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
