King of Jordan emphasizes resumption Palestine-Israel negotiations

SHAFAQNA- The King of Jordan stressed the need to resume talks between the Palestinians and the Israelis and start a peace process based on a two-state solution in line with the Arab peace plan and international resolutions.

King Abdullah II of Jordan, in a meeting with the Secretary General of the Arab League, Ahmed Abul Gheit, said: “The efforts and positions of the Arab countries to face the various challenges must be coordinated and coherent.”

King Abdullah added: “The Arab League has an important role to play in this regard.”

The two sides discussed the developments in the Arab region.

The King of Jordan stressed: Jordan reaffirms all efforts to support joint Arab cooperation.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi also attended the meeting.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English