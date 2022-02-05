Date :Saturday, February 5th, 2022 | Time : 23:53 |ID: 247154 | Print

Video: Late Ayatollah Safi Golpaygani’s advice on Hijab

SHAFAQNA- World Hijab DAY and Ayatollah Safi Golpaygani’s advice.

The Grand Ayatollah Lotfollah Safi Golpaygani, passed away Thursday morning (01 Feb 2022) at the age of 103. His Holiness was a staunch defender of the sanctity of Ahlul-Bayt (AS) and an eloquent tongue that defended the divine rights. The glorious record of this esteemed Marja’ was full of advice and benevolence for the leaders of Islam and compassion for all the servants of God. Apart from his academic pursuits, he was known for having strong opinions on both international and domestic issues.

The Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani’s scientific efforts left a valuable legacy for Islamic world

