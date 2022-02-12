Date :Saturday, February 12th, 2022 | Time : 03:47 |ID: 247167 | Print

French Muslim woman campaign against sports hijab ban (Video)

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- French Muslim athletes are campaigning against the proposed bill to ban the hejab in sport competitions.

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *