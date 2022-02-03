UAE to invest $10 billion in Israel

SHAFAQNA – Globes, an Israeli website in the scope of economic interests, posted that Emirates authorities aim at implementation of Muhamad Bin Zayed’s commitment to Benjamin Netanyahu, ex-Prime Minister of Israel, regarding a $10 billion fund for investments in various sectors in Occupied Palestinian Territories. According to Shafaqna Translation Service, quoting from Alahednews, various investment funds of UAE will collaborate in the investments, such as the ADIA Fund (Abu Dhabi Investment Authority) and the Mubadala Fund (Exchange Fund). However, the first of these funds that will invest in Occupied Palestinian Territories is Abu Dhabi Growth (ADG), which aims at a 10-year plan with sum of $ 200 million investments each year in Israeli sectors.

A senior authority in the UAE told Globes that Abu Dhabi funds are waiting for the Israeli political scene to stabilize before renewing the process of fulfilling bin Zayed’s promise. Isaac Herzog’s visit happened at the right time to accelerate the investment process, he added.

ADG Fund chairman Faris Mohammed Al Mazrouei met with several members of the Israeli delegation that accompanied Isaac Herzog in Abu Dhabi. At meetings, Undersecretary of Economic Development Rashed Abdulkareem Al-Beloushi and Chairman of UAE Chambers of Commerce Abdullah Mohamed Al Mazrouei (main leaders of economic partnership with Israel) and several members of the Board of Commerce attended and spoke about the mechanisms for the investment and economical partnership and building Israeli companies, manufacturers associations and, investment and export institutes.

UAE plans investing in Israeli sectors of energy, industry, water, air, health, and agri-tech. Furthermore, UAE Investment Fund will focus on developing and improving the economic partnership between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi. This fund will be provided by government aid and private sector. Start-Up National Central CEO Avi Hasson, who traveled to the UAE as part of Israel President’s delegation, told that the $10 billion fund by the UAE for investment in Israel.

