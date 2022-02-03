Date :Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 | Time : 09:43 |ID: 247177 | Print

Lebanon: Fake prophet arrested

SHAFAQNA– Lebanese authorities arrested a person who claimed that ‘he is a new prophet’, this man is also faced various misdemeanours including insults at Egyptians and threating the press reporters, etc. According to Shafaqna Translation Service, quoting from Arabi21, Lebanese newspaper An-Nahar reported that Nashat Munther was arrested by State Security Bureau. He is currently under investigation.

According to the newspaper’s account, this person, claimed prophecy, arrested after informing Sheikh Amin Al-kurdi, Secretary of Dar Al-Fatwa in Lebanon and with an order by Sheikh Albdul latif Darya, Lebanese Grand Mufti and a command by Public Prosecutor, to take legal measures. Pubic Prosecutor, based on two articles of the Penal Code, has also asked for apprehension of his accomplices. In Addition, Nashat Munther’s bogus claim on Prophecy sparked controversial protests among social media in Lebanon.

