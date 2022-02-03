SHAFAQNA-The blessed month of Rajab is the first of the four sacred months of the Islamic Calendar, and has its own special virtues, since in this month the gates of divine mercy are opened for the believers. It should be known that the month of Rajab, along with the following two months of Shaban and Ramadhan, have an absolute excellence and there are many hadith which mention their virtues.

Many traditions reported from the Ahl al-Bayt (A.S) demonstrate the excellence and merits of the month of Rajab. In his books, al-Majalis and Thawab al-A’mal, Shaykh al-Saduq has reported that Abu-Sa’id al-Khidri quoted the Holy Prophet (PBUH) as saying:

أَلاَ إِنَّ رَجَباً شَهْرُ اللهِ الأَصَمُّ وَهُوَ شَهْرٌ عَظِيمٌ، وَإِنَّمَا سُمِّيَ الأَصَمَّ لأَِنَّهُ لاَ يُقَارِبُهُ شَيْءٌ مِنَ الشُّهُورِ حُرْمَةً وَفَضْلاً عِنْدَ اللهِ، وَكَانَ أَهْلُ الْجَاهِلِيَّةِ يُعَظِّمُونَهُ فِي جَاهِلِيَّتِهِمْ، فَلَمَّا جَاءَ الإِسْلاَمُ لَمْ يَزْدَدْ إِلاَّ تَعْظِيماً وَفَضْلاً. أَلاَ إِنَّ رَجَباً شَهْرُ اللهِ، وَشَعْبَانُ شَهْرِي، وَرَمَضَانُ شَهْرُ أُمَّتِي. أَلاَ فَمَنْ صَامَ مِنْ رَجَبٍ يَوْماً إِيـمَاناً وَاحْتِسَاباً إسْتَوْجَبَ رِضْوَانَ اللهِ الأَكْبَرَ.

Behold! The month of Rajab is the all-holy month of Almighty Allah and it is a great month. It has been described thus because no other month can reach its holiness and excellence before Almighty Allah. Although they were ignorant, the people of the pre-Islamic era used to hold this month in the highest regard, and when Islam came, this month increased even more in veneration and excellence. Behold! Rajab is the month of Almighty Allah, Sha’ban is my month, and Ramadhan is the month of my people. Behold! Whoever observes fasting on one day of this month, believing in its excellence and intending to seek the pleasure of the Lord, will bindingly win the Grand Pleasure of the Lord.

The Holy Prophet (PBUH)then enumerated many rewards for those who fast for any number of days this month.

Shaykh al-Saduq has also reported Imam Musa al-Kazim (A.S.) as saying:

رَجَبٌ نَهْرٌ فِي الْجَنَّةِ أَشَدُّ بَيَاضاً مِنَ اللَّبَنِ وَأَحْلَى مِنَ الْعَسَلِ، فَمَنْ صَامَ يَوْماً مِنْ رَجَبٍ سَقَاهُ اللهُ مِنْ ذَلِكَ النَّهْرِ.

Rajab is (the name of) a river in Paradise that is whiter than milk and sweeter than honey. Hence, if one fasts for even a single day in Rajab, Almighty Allah will allow him to drink from that river.

رَجَبٌ شَهْرٌ عَظِيمٌ يُضَاعِفُ اللهُ فِيهِ الْحَسَنَاتِ وَيَمْحُو السَّيِّئَاتِ. وَمَنْ صَامَ يَوْماً مِنْ رَجَبٍ تَبَاعَدَتْ عَنْهُ النُّارُ مَسِيرَةَ سَنَةٍ، وَمَنْ صَامَ ثَلاَثَةَ أَيَّامٍ وَجَبَتْ لَهُ الْجَنَّةُ.

Rajab is a great month during which Almighty Allah doubles the rewards of good-actions and erases the punishments for evil-actions. If one fasts on one day in Rajab, Hellfire moves away from him, a distance of one year of walking. One who fasts for three days in Rajab will bindingly win Paradise.

Through a number of chains of authority, some of which are valid, Imam al-Sadiq (‘a) is reported to have said:

إِنَّ نُوحاً عَلَيْهِ السَّلاَمُ رَكِبَ السَّفِينَةَ أَوَّلَ يَوْمٍ مِنْ رَجَبٍ، فَأَمَرَ عَلَيْهِ السَّلاَمُ مَنْ مَعَهُ أَنْ يَصُومُوا ذَلِكَ الْيَوْمِ. مَنْ صَامَ ذَلِكَ الْيَوْمَ تَبَاعَدَتْ عَنْهُ النَّارُ مَسِيرَةَ سَنَةٍ، وَمَنْ صَامَ سَبْعَةَ أَيَّامٍ أُغْلِقَتْ عَنْهُ أَبْوَابُ النِّيرَانِ السَّبْعَةُ، وَمَنْ صَامَ ثَمَانِيَةَ أَيَّامٍ فُتِحَتْ لَهُ أَبْوَابُ الْجِنَانِ الثَّمَانِيَةُ، وَمَنْ صَامَ خَمْسَةَ عَشَرَ يَوْماً أُعْطِيَ مَسْأَلَتَهُ، وَمَنْ زَادَ زَادَهُ اللهُ عَزَّ وَجَلَّ.

On the first of Rajab, (Prophet) Noah (A.S.) embarked on the Ark; he therefore ordered those who accompanied him to fast on that day. If one fasts on this day in Rajab, Hellfire will go away from him a distance of one year on foot. If one fasts for seven days of Rajab, the seven gates of the Fire will close in his face. If one fasts for eight days of Rajab, the eight gates of Paradise will be wide open before him. If one fasts for fifteen days, his request will be granted. If one fasts for more days, he will gain more rewards from Almighty Allah.

Rites of Rajab

Shaykh al-Qummi, in Mafatih al-Jinan, has divided the rites of Rajab into two sections.

The first section comprises the general rites that one is advised to practice each day of the month. These rites are as follows:

Supplications

A number of supplications with highly regarded contents should be recited every day of Rajab as reported from Imam Zayn al-’Abidin, Imam al-Sadiq, and Imam al-Mahdi, peace be upon them all.6

Formulas of Ziyarah

There is a special formula of ziyarah that can be read when visiting the tombs of all the Holy Imams (‘a) which is known as al-ziyarah al-rajabiyyah (i.e. the ziyarah of Rajab). Various formulas seeking forgiveness are reported for every day in Rajab, such as the following one, which should be repeated one hundred times followed by almsgiving:

I ask the forgiveness of Allah. There is no god save Him, He is alone without any partner, and I repent before Him.8

ا سْتَغْفِرُ ٱللّهَ ٱلَّذِي لاَ إِلٰهَ إِلاَّ هُوَ وَحْدَهُ لا شَرِيكَ لَهُ وَا تُوبُ إِلَيْهِ.

The following litany is advised to be repeated one thousand times every day in Rajab:

There is no god save Allah.

لاَ إِلٰهَ إِلاَّ ٱللّهُ.

Another litany that is advised is repeating one hundred times every day in Rajab is the following:

Glory be to God, the All-majestic. Glory be to Him other than Whom none should be glorified. Glory be to the All-honorable, the All-dignified. Glory be to Him Who has dressed Himself with grandeur that fits none but Him.

سُبْحَانَ الإِلٰهِ ٱلْجَلِيلِ سُبْحَانَ مَنْ لاَ يَنْبَغِي ٱلتَّسْبِيحُ إِلاَّ لَهُ سُبْحَانَ ٱلا عَزِّ ٱلا كْرَمِ سُبْحَانَ مَنْ لَبِسَ ٱلْعِزَّ وَهُوَ لَهُ ا هْلٌ.

Reports advise that one who is incapable of fasting during the month of Rajab may repeat this litany one hundred times each day.

Recitation of the Holy Qur’an

It is highly recommended to recite the Holy Qur’an in general and in particular to repeat Surah al-Tawhid ten thousand times throughout this month. Likewise, it is recommended to repeat the following Surahs and litanies three times each day and each night in the months of Rajab, Sha’ban, and Ramadhan:

Surah al-Fatihah, Ayat al-Kursi, Surah al-Kafirun, Surah al-Tawhid, Surah al-Falaq, Surah al-Nas, and the following litany:

سُبْحَانَ ٱللّهِ وَٱلْحَمْدُ لِلّهِ وَلاَ إِلٰهَ إِلاَّ ٱللّهُ وَٱللّهُ ا كْبَرُ وَلاَ حَوْلَ وَلاَ قُوَّةَ إِلاَّ بِٱللّهِ ٱلْعَلِيِّ ٱلْعَظِيمِ.

All glory be to Allah; all praise be to Allah; there is no god save Allah; Allah is the Greatest; and there is neither might nor power save with Allah, the All-high the All-great.

The following invocation:

اَللَّهُمَّ صَلِّ عَلَىٰ مُحَمَّدٍ وَآلِ مُحَمَّدٍ.

O Allah, send blessings upon Muhammad and the Household of Muhammad.

The following supplication:

O Allah, (please do) forgive the believing men and women.

اَللَّهُمَّ ٱغْفِرْ لِلْمُؤْمِنِينَ وَٱلْمُؤْمِنَاتِ.

The following prayer of forgiveness, four hundred times:

I pray to Allah for forgiveness and I repent before Him.

ا سْتَغْفِرُ ٱللّهَ وَا تُوبُ إِلَيْهِ.

Whoever does the above, will have all his sins forgiven, no matter how many they are. This rite combines recitations of the Holy Qur’an with litanies and supplications.

Multiform Prayers

On each night of Rajab, it is recommended to offer the following prayers:

A two-unit prayer, in each unit of which Surah al-Fatihah is recited once and Surah al-Tawhid one hundred times,

A ten-unit prayer, in each unit of which Surah al-Fatihah is recited once, Surah al-Kafirun once, and Surah al-Tawhid three times.

A sixty-unit prayer, of which a two unit prayer is offered on each night of the month In each unit Surah al-Fatihah is recited once, Surah al-Kafirun three times, and Surah al-Tawhid once. Upon completion, the hands should be raised towards the sky and the following litany recited:

اَ إِلٰهَ إِلاَّ ٱللّهُ وَحْدَهُ لاَ شَرِيكَ لَهُ لَهُ ٱلْمُلْكُ وَلَهُ ٱلْحَمْدُ يُحْيِي وَيُمِيتُ وَهُوَ حَيٌّ لاَ يَمُوتُ بِيَدِهِ ٱلْخَيْرُ وَهُوَ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَيْءٍ قَدِيرٌ اَللَّهُمَّ صَلِّ عَلَى مُحَمَّدٍ ٱلنَّبِيِّ ٱلا مِّيِّ وَآلِهِ.

There is no god save Allah, the One and Only, without any partner. To him is the kingdom and to Him is all praise. He gives life and causes to die while He is Ever-living and never dies. In His hand is the good and He has power over all things O Allah, (please) bless Muhammad, the Meccan Prophet, and his Household. It is then recommended to pass one’s hands over the face while saying the last sentence of this litany. A great reward awaits those who offer these prayers.

The Second Section deals with devotional acts performed on the special nights and days of Rajab. The most important of these acts are as follows:

Acts of the First Night and Day of Rajab

On the first day of Rajab, it is recommended to fast. Next, say a special supplication on sighting the new moon (at night), then bathe, visit Imam Husayn (A.S.) (at night and during the day) as has been previously instructed, and offer a twenty-unit prayer after the obligatory sunset prayer, in each unit of which Surah al-Fatihah and Surah al-Tawhid should be recited.

The first night of Rajab is one of the four nights (of the year) that should be spent in acts of worship.

On this night, a thirty-unit prayer, in each unit of which Surah al-Fatihah is recited once, Surah al-Kafirun once, and Surah al-Tawhid three times, should be offered. There is also another prayer of two units, in each unit of which Surah al-Fatihah is recited once and Surah al-Inshirah (No. 94) three times. A supplication reported from Imam al-Jawad (A.S.) is said in addition to other acts.

In addition to fasting on the first day of Rajab, the famous thirty-unit prayer of Salman al-Farsi is started on this day by offering ten units, the second ten units are offered on the fifteenth, and the third on the last day of the month. This highly regarded prayer is followed by a litany and a supplication.

Sources:

The Role of the Ahl al-Bayt in Building the Virtuous Community Book Eight: The System of Devotional Acts of the Virtuous Community, Sayyid Muhammad Baqir al-Hakim

www.imamreza.net