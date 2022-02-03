https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/C40C8C17-D146-4BF7-996E-FF2C127566EF.jpeg 540 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2022-02-03 08:30:562022-02-03 08:58:04Exequy of body of Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani in Imam Ali’s (A.S) holy shrine+ Video
Exequy of body of Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani in Imam Ali’s (A.S) holy shrine+ Video
SHAFAQNA- The funeral ceremony of body of the Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani, who arrived in Najaf Ashraf this morning, was held in the shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) in the presence of a large number of templars and scholars of Najaf Ashraf seminary and people.
The body of the Shia Religious Authority was previously placed in Sheikh Tusi Mosque and a commemoration ceremony was held for him.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
