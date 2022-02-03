Date :Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 | Time : 16:32 |ID: 247281 | Print

Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani’ body rests near shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S)+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The body of the late Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani was laid to rest near the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) after funeral ceremonies in Qom, Najaf Ashraf and Karbala.

The body of the late Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani entered one of the chambers of Astan Quds Hussaini for burial, and on the eve of the spiritual moments of the Maghrib Adhan and on the first Friday night of the holy month of Rajab, the burial of the holy body of the deceased was completed and laid to rest near Imam Hussain’s (A.S) shrine.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

