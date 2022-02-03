Majlis Ulama-e-Imamiyyah’s message of condolence for demise of Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpaygani

SHAFAQNA- The office of Majlis Ulama-e-Imamiyyah (Europe) issued a message of condolence on the occasion of the demise of the Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpaygani.

The text of the message is as follows:

“Indeed we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we will return.

With grief and sorrow, we bid our farewells to one of the greatest luminaries amongst the scholars of the Shi’a faith of this age, the Grand Ayatullah Shaykh Lutfullah Safi Gulpaygani. May Allah (S.W.T.) shower an abundance of His blessings on his soul, and illuminate his onward journey in the Hereafter, as he himself was a blessing for this world and a source of illuminating guidance for the believers. May He raise him amongst the Infallibles (A.S.) to whom he dedicated his life.

He was a pillar of the Islamic Seminary in Qum, a source of emulation for many believers, whether specifically in tagleed or generally as a role model. He leaves behind a weighty legacy of guidance, research and books, that will continue for generations to come.

We pay our condolences to the Imam of the Age (A.S.), his Eminence’s family and friends, and to all the believers, as we suffer a huge loss and he leaves behind a large void. May Allah (S.W.T.) grant his family and friends patience in this difficult time.

Office of Majlis Ulama-e-Imamiyyah (Europe)

1 February 2022