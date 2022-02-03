The first Thursday of the glorious month of Rajab, Lailat Al-Ragha’ib

SHAFAQNA-The first Thursday night of the month of Rajab is referred to as Laylat Al-Raghaib, where there are some recommendations to be performed. It is believed that every wish, request and hope will be fulfilled if asked for on Laylat al-Raghaib.

According to a narration attributed to the Holy Prophet Muhammad, sallal-lahu alayhi wa-alehi wa sallam, “fasting on the first Thursday of Rajab, plus performing a special prayer between Maghrib and a Isha’ made up of 12 Raka’s units, where in every raka’ after Surah-tul-Hamd, three times Surat-ul-Qadr and 12 times Surah Ikhlas is recited as well as some Dhikr after Salah will grant forgiveness, fulfilment of wishes as well as protection on the first night of the grave”.

The followings are the acts of Laylatul Raghaib according to Mafatih al-Janan.

source: www.al-islam.org