Thousands of pilgrims walk to Samarra to participate in the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hadi (AS)

SHAFAQNA – Thousands of pilgrims are on the move to the city of Samarra to mourn the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hadi (AS), the 10th Shia Imam.

The holy shrine of Imam Askari in the holy city of Samarra has been covered in black for this occasion and security, service and health measures have been taken in order to successfully hold the pilgrimage ceremony and facilitate the entry of pilgrims to the holy shrine.

More than 250 Moukebs (resting places with special facilities and services for pilgrims) have been set up on the road between the Iraqi capital of Baghdad and Samarra Mohammad Hussein Al-Manavari, a related official said.

He added: “Due to the cold weather, passages have been provided for the distribution of mattresses among the pilgrims, and centers for receiving and delivering safes have also been provided, as well as mobile umbrellas have been distributed around the holy shrine and inside it. Roads for pilgrims have also been cleared and more than 600 volunteers have been deployed to provide services to pilgrims in various areas.”

He added: “Preparations for the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hadi (AS) also include the distribution of ambulances along the pilgrims’ passage along with medical support from the Ministry of Health and branch mobilization and other provinces that provide the necessary health services to pilgrims.”

He also announced the paving of the holy shrine with 3,500 magnificent carpets, and stated that places for night rest Pilgrims are provided and vehicles are for the disabled.

The socio-security meeting was held in the presence of Abd al-Amir al-Shammari, deputy commander of the Joint Operations Command for Iraq, in Samarra. This meeting was held with the aim of informing about the special programs and preparations for securing the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hadi (AS).

