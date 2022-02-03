Office of Sheikh Zakzaky condoles demise of Ayatollah Safi Golpaygani

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: Office of Sheikh Zakzaky condoles demise of Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpaygani.



The message is as follow:

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم

انَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ

It is with a heavy heart that we received the news of the passing of the prominent Islamic scholar, Ayatollah Lotfollah Safi Golpaygani.

His death has thrown his friends and well-wishers into a state of mourning.

This is a huge loss to the seminaries and Muslims all over the world because the loss of an influential jurist like Ayatollah Lotfollah has created a vacuum that would be hard to fill.

Throughout his life, he contributed immensely to scholarship of students from all walks of life as a result of his dedicated services to Islam and Muslims.

We are extending our condolences to his grieving family, the leader, Ayatollah Imam Khamenei (H), his seminary, and his students, as well as the entire people of Iran.

May Allah uplift his soul and give his family and the entire Muslim ummah the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Zakzaky offfice

01/02/2022