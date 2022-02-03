Afghan Women’s Days Conference: Participants call for the international community’s support for Afghani women

SHAFAQNA- The European Parliament hosted the “Afghan Women Days” on Tuesday and Wednesday. The two-day conference was organized to highlight the plight of women and girls living in Afghanistan Following the Taliban’s return to power. The event gathered many women who are journalists, human rights activists and former government officials from Afghanistan who have experienced the reduction of their rights due to the Taliban rule.

Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament expressed views on the Taliban’s gender discrimination against Afghan women. Metsola asserted that humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding in Afghanistan under Taliban rule. She pointed out that Afghan women are being targeted and highlighted that a violent crackdown was undertaken against the women activists. She further added that the Taliban needs to respect the rights of women.

Moderator Maria Arena, Chair of Sub-Committee on human rights highlighted that despite the promises made by the Taliban, the women in Afghanistan do not have access to education and health care. She added that Europe is determined to witness a “better future for Afghanistan”. Angelina Jolie, UNHCR special envoy, also contributed to the conference with a powerful recorded message. She called on the Taliban to open schools for women in Afghanistan and allow the women to participate in politics, work and decision making, according to Republic World.

She questioned the Taliban: “If you do not do this, what is it you are afraid of? If you are afraid of the minds of Afghan women, you’re too late. You can turn a woman away from work, you deny her an education… but you cannot extinguish her capacity for thought”, The Parliament Magazine reported. The Afghani guests, include the Afghan women finalists for the European Parliament’s Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought 2021 as well as representatives of local Afghan foundations, urged the international community’s support for women in Afghanistan.

“Unfortunately there are humanitarian catastrophes going on and it’s a horrendous human rights situation in the country,” former Minister of Women’s Affairs in Afghanistan, Sima Samar, said. “Not only for the women and girls, but for everyone.” Samar called for the European Union to support the humanitarian needs of all people in Afghanistan by channelling aid through organizations like UNICEF and the WHO, rather than through the government, EU Reporter mentioned.

Amina Mohammad, Deputy Secretary General of the UN, said that Without full participation in public life, women’s access to essential services will be even further curtailed. A country cannot become more stable when half of its population is excluded from public life and the economy.” Mohammad said the UN is pushing for efforts to make sure the voices of Afghan women are heard, and she called on the international community to act as one in this respect.

Zarifa Ghafari, the former mayor of Maidan Shahr in Maidan Wardak province, said over the past two decades the Afghan government used women’s rights to gain funds. She also blamed the international community for abandoning the people of Afghanistan under the name of peace. “We saw how amazingly women rights was just being used as a title or a slogan to win the votes, money, aid or anything else by our government”, TOLO NEWS reported.