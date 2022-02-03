Amnesty International’s Secretary-General meets with Mahmoud Abbas

SHAFAQNA– Sources reported on Wednesday Amnesty International’s Secretary-General Agnes Callamard met Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas at the headquarters of Palestinian National Authority located in Ramallah.

According to Shafaqna Translation Service, at the meeting, the organization’s Secretary-General, Agnes Callamard, briefed him on the organization’s new comprehensive report “Zionist Regime’s Apartheid against Palestinians” and violation of the Palestinian rights by this regime, she also asserted that the global community must participate in this issue.

Callamard added: “I have received an invitation from the Palestinian Authority President Abbas to present him with an Amnesty International’s report on the apartheid, and I’ve done in-depth discussions to put an end to Israel’s apartheid against the Palestinians.”

She added that Israel has refused any discussion of the organization’s report, but we will continue our work until the crimes of apartheid committed by Israel are exposed and revealed, and publishing the report was the first step and, as members in 70 international organizations, we will work with governments to end the Israel’s apartheid regime.

The Palestinian Authority President expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by the organization through several years to help the Palestinians, asserting that the State of Palestine will follow up with other countries and international organizations in order to explain what was stated in this report and to protect the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and to end conflicts in this country.

